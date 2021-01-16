PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Panthers thriving with new coach

When Jim Jenson took the job at Pittsburg, he said he knew the team had talent.
The Panthers jumped out to a hot start, earning an opening 5-3 record, with their only losses in that time coming from fellow ranked teams.
“I inherited a good bunch of guys. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know and work with them,” Jenson said. “They were young and talented last year, and they’re still really young. We’re starting three sophomores, a junior, and a senior now.”
Still, Jenson said that since the Panthers got a new coach, they had a new way of basketball to learn. But it’s a task that he said his team took to completing quickly.
“They’re learning a new system,” Jenson said. “We’re trying to learn to play good half court man defense, and they’ve bought in and are doing a really good job.”
Jenson said it’s been an enjoyable process getting to be at the helm of the Panthers and instill his system of basketball. But he admitted that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made their mark not just on his program, but the entire state.
“I could sit here and point out all those things, but everybody’s in the same boat that we’re in — and some have had it worse. We’ve been fortunate” he said as he knocked on the wooden bleacher next to him.
Jenson smiled as he talked about his team, saying he “really likes this bunch.” He said that they not only are eager to learn and get better, but they’re becoming an even closer team than they were before.
“They’re having some fun. They’ve bought into the defense thing,” Jenson said. “You can see them prodding one another on getting defense stops and things like that. We’re not where we want to be — we’re nowhere close — but we’re going in the right direction.”
As the Panthers prepare for the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, Jenson said they’re going to use what has already been a strong slate of opponents in the first half of the season to prepare them for what’s to come.
And Jenson is no stranger to the conference, having previously helmed Pitt 8 teams. So he’s familiar with each school and what they bring to the historic tournament every year.
“We’ve played a pretty tough schedule,” Jenson said. “The Pitt 8 has always seemed like it’s balanced. There’s always upsets in the conference tournament. There always has been, and that’s what makes it special — one of the many things that make it special.”
