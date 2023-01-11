PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Kiowa squad enters Pitt 8 tourney

The Cowgirls are young, but aren't afraid of a fight.
Kiowa has battled against some tough competition already during the first half of the 2022-2023 season. And although the Cowgirls are a younger squad, coach James Pannell said he's proud of the effort his team gives every time they step out onto the floor.
“We are young,” he said. “(The other) night I started three freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior.”
Pannell said his team has had to deal with injuries a bit this season, but it still hasn't slowed them down from securing successes — including wins over ranked teams such as Rock Creek, and a third-place finish at the Moss Pirate Invitational in their last tournament showing.
“We struggle to score a little bit, but we tend to get stops,” he said, praising the defensive prowess of his team.
But now the Cowgirls are setting their sights on the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. Kiowa returns to the historic contest following last year's 60-54 overtime defeat against Savanna in the 2022 consolation championship.
Kiowa has already faced several fellow conference members this season, taking wins over teams such as Crowder, Haileyville, and Indianola.
The Cowgirls last won the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament in 2021, completing the back end of consecutive championship wins.
This season, four-seeded Kiowa will open up the tournament on Monday as they face Savanna at Crowder, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m.
Pannell knows how tough the competition is during the tournament, and expects plenty of heated, nail-biting battles will take place once again. But as he's mentioned before about his team, the Cowgirls are going to give it everything they've got as they face off against their fellow conference members for a year's worth of bragging rights.
"We'll try to score, we'll guard you...we try real hard," he said.
