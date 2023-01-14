PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Demonettes growing through season

The Demonettes have been building themselves this season.
Crowder has battled its way through adversity while building up its team in the 2022-2023 season. Coach Ashley Rush said her team is on the younger side, but has been hard at work each and every day.
“We’re pretty young,” she said. “Three freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior (has been) our starting lineup.”
The Demonettes began the season with just six players, but have expanded their ranks throughout the season by either healing through injury or gaining eligibility, and Rush said that will be really beneficial for her team, especially entering Pitt 8 Conference Tournament play.
“We'll gain a couple, and that will help us quite a bit,” she said.
Crowder took home third-place honors in last year's Pitt 8 Tournament, notching a 77-43 win over Canadian. And this season, they've already seen several heated battles against their conference kin, with games against Kiowa, Indianola, Haileyville, and Canadian so far this year.
Crowder last won the conference championship in 2019, its eighth girls title overall.But now the Demonettes will be setting their sights on the competition in this year's Pitt 8 Tournament, with Crowder being one of this season's host sites.
The Demonettes will open up tournament play at home on Monday, facing off against Canadian at 6:40 p.m. — a team they just played against on Jan. 3. in a 56-49 battle.
Rush knows it'll be tough competition as usual in this year's conference tournament, and that her young team will be met with challenges. But the Demonettes have been learning and growing all season, and will be ready to meet the latest test this week.
"We've just got to go out there and play," she said.
