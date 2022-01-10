The Cowgirls are ready to ride into tournament play.
Kiowa has been battling through adversity this season, but coach James Pannell said he’s proud of the way they’ve met the challenge head on.
“They’re young,” he said. "I’ve got twelve freshmen and sophomores, and they’re getting better all the time.”
The Cowgirls opened the season with losses against four ranked teams, but have been pushing forward ever since — earning wins against teams such as Rock Creek, Haileyville, Quinton, and Indianola.
Kiowa has won the most girls conference titles out of any Pitt 8 school at 24, and are the defending champion from last season.
But as they prepare to face off against the gauntlet of teams, Pannell said they’ll be doing so without senior Chloe Crawley — who has been sidelined with a leg injury — and they’ve had to adapt to that change.
“I lost (her) to injury,” he said. “But we’re getting better.”
The Cowgirls will open up the Pitt 8 Tournament on Monday as they play against tournament host Canadian at 6:40 p.m. And no matter what happens, Pannell said his team is going to give it their all every time they come out onto the floor.
“We’ll try to score, we’ll guard you…we try real hard,” he said.
