PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Canadian growing with game experience

The Cougars are learning on the move.
Canadian baseball coach Larry Tucker said he’s got a young team on his hands, but that they put in the work each and every day.
“We start five freshmen, three juniors, and a senior,” he said. “And we get a little better every game.”
The Cougars have been learning and battling throughout the 2022 season, and Tucker said he can see the progress that they’re making out on the field.
“Offensively, we’re getting better. It’s been the biggest improvement,” Tucker said. “Offensively it has gotten better every game, and defensively it’s baby steps. We show signs of promise.”
Tucker said his team will get jitters from time to time, which can naturally happen with a young team that is building on itself and finding its identity. But they stay tenacious, and always keep pushing themselves forward.
“Just compete one inning at a time,” he said. “No matter the score, just stay competitive every inning. That’s the goal.”
The next step for the Cougars will be competing in the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament. They’ll open up on Thursday as they face off against Stuart at 2 p.m.
Tucker said it’ll be another great learning experience for the Cougars as they work on their game. There are a lot of opportunities and promise that lie ahead for Canadian, and they’re going to take things one step at a time.
“We’re just bringing a bunch of puppies up there, and we’re trying to grow up from baby food to grown up food right now,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.