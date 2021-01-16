PITT 8 PREVIEW: Warriors working together for today and the future

Indianola has been working on itself all season long, and coach Cory Pitts said that’s been a positive for his team — even as COVID-19 has caused stoppages and cancellations.
“It’s obviously been crazy. Everybody knows that. But on the court, it’s been good for us so far,” Pitts said. “I don’t have any seniors, so at the start of the year, we talked short term and long term. A two-year plan.”
The Warriors are a junior-heavy team with a lot of younger classmen as well. They’ve seen their share of success, and their four losses have come from top 20 teams. Pitts said they’ve met a lot of great competition, but have also had to deal with setbacks stemming from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a good start, but we want to get better,” Pitts said. “What I told the kids, ‘look, it’s happened to everybody. It’s how we handle it. And they’ve done a good job with it.”
“My junior class have been great leaders for me. Three of the four start, and they do a good job,” Pitts said. “Ben Santine, Chance Lott, Luke Boling, and Benjamin Box. What I’ve like the most about them, they’ve taken these young ones and have kind of mentored them. Instead of being the snobby upperclassmen, they really push them along.”
Pitts also mentioned Josh O’Dell, Jalen Eddington, Terran Pitts, Parker Fox, and Remington Townley —another impact junior — as other contributors that have worked hard for the Warriors.
“They’ve done a great job,” Pitts said. “It’s going in the right direction for sure.”
Pitts said the thing he likes most about this team is how they come together, without him even asking them to make those bonds. Instead, it just comes naturally to them.
“Man, they just get along,” Pitts said. “You can hear them laughing and goofing (together)…so it’s neat to see them get along.”
But now, they’ll be heading into the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. Pitts said it’s a strong year up and down the conference, and that his Warriors are just going to take things one game at a time.
“Our first goal is we want to go on the right side of the bracket,” Pitts said. “Once we get past that, we’ll work beyond that.”
Indianola will get to see stiff competition in the tournament and the end of its season ahead of the playoffs, and Pitts says that will only help his squad as they move forward into the postseason.
“We’ve got really good competition coming up,” Pitts said. “It’s all going to be good competition…One thing I preach, everybody goes to the playoffs. We’ve got to be as good as we can be come playoffs. I’m excited, man.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.