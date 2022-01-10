The Warriors are ready for the challenges ahead.
Haileyville has seen its fair share of battles this season, and coach Roy West said he’s liked the fight he’s seen out of his team.
“They’re a bunch of hardworkers, and improving,” he said. “We just need to find ways to score.”
Upperclassmen players such as Brian Hauck, Ryder Soliday, and Delton Cloud help lead the way for the Warriors roster, while the team also features of variety talent throughout.
Although they’ve had to play against some very tough competition, West said he is proud of the way his team focused on their game plan and executed it against some of those challenging teams.
“I thought we played one of our best games execution-wise (against Pittsburg),” West said.
The Warriors have won four conference tournament titles, with the last one coming in 2014. They’ll begin the latest trek against Pitt 8 Tournament teams on Tuesday as they face off against Stuart at 5:20 p.m. at Savanna.
And while they’re still working on getting better every day, West said he expects his team to give opponents everything they’ve got.
“We’re still having a little trouble scoring, but we’ve been in ballgames with people,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.