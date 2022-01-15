PITT 8 PREVIEW: Warriors preparing for grind of conference tournament

The Warriors are ready to make a run.
Indianola has been on a grind this season as they’ve faced down opponents, and as coach Cory Pitts has mentioned before, his team has a tough task in front of them as well.
“We’ve got really good competition coming up,” Pitts said. “It’s all going to be good competition.”
The Warriors are preparing for Pitt 8 Tournament play, and will have the return of several players from last season to help them in their endeavors. Ben Santine, Chance Lott, and Terran Pitts were all members of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team last season.
Lott led the way with an average of 12 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, followed by Santine with 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and two assists, and Pitts with eight points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Indianola’s history in the Pitt 8 Tournament consists of 10 conference titles, with the last one coming in 1997. And this year, the Warriors will open up the tournament with a Monday night tilt against Kiowa at Canadian with tipoff set for 5:20 p.m.
But just as he said before last season’s tournament, the Warriors goal is going to be much of the same. Get a win, and take it one game at a time.
“Our first goal is we want to go on the right side of the bracket,” Pitts said. “Once we get past that, we’ll work beyond that."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.