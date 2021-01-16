*Editor's Note: This story was written prior to the Crowder girls basketball team having to withdraw from the tournament.
The Lady Demons and coach Ashley Rush have been through a lot together.
Crowder has seen its share of ups and downs throughout the years, and even in the season where COVID-19 is impacting teams nightly, the Lady Demons are still finding ways to elevate themselves and succeed.
The Lady Demons propelled themselves quickly out of the starting gate to a 9-0 record to begin the new year. Rush said because of her veteran squad and how close they are as a team, they know how to rise above adversity and find a way to win.
“I’m really proud of them all. I think our continuity has really helped us,” Rush said. “We’re returning the same starting five for the third year in a row now. And in years like this where there’s a lot of uncertainty, I think that’s something we can lean on. We’ve been through a lot together at a group.”
And even as games continue to be postponed or canceled, the Lady Demons don’t let it phase them. Instead, they use it as fuel to play hard each and every night.
“At this point, just about anything you can throw at us, we’ve seen,” Rush said. “I think they’ve done a good job of not taking anything for granted…you just never know when you’ll get the call and it all is shut down.”
Rush said one thing that makes this team so special to her is that the seniors were her freshman when she first took the job at Crowder. And with each new class, that family continued to grow. Since then, the Lady Demons have been making their mark in Class A basketball.
“I think that’s that chemistry that we’ve been able to build across those years,” Rush said. “I really think for us, it’s really brought us together, and has them disciplined and focused on what they want to do this season and kind of the legacy they want to leave.”
Up next for the Lady Demons is the annual Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, and Rush didn’t shy away from how tough she thought the competition was going to be when the county’s teams come together to battle for the top title.
“The Pitt 8 is really good this year,” Rush said. “We’re looking at it like it’s a (playoff) tournament. You’ve got to go in and you’ve got to win three games if you want to move on.”
And it’s that level of basketball that Rush said will help her team make it to the next step. The playoffs will be shortly following the conference tournament, and the Lady Demons will use that experience to propel themselves in the postseason.
"For us, this is just all about making sure we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the year,” Rush said. "And we’re really blessed with this conference to have the type of competition that we’re going to have that’s going to get ready for that. There’s no easy path."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
