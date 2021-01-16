PITT 8 PREVIEW: Stuart overcoming adversity and the competition

BJ Beaird is proud of how the Lady Hornets have been able to leap over the hurdles that they’ve met this season.
Stuart, like many other teams, have seen quarantines and cancellations due to the continuing effects of COVID-19. And even while Beaird said it hasn’t been ideal, he’s happy with the way the Lady Hornets have pushed to overcome those setbacks.
“It set us back condition-wise and just overall shooting wise. We’re just trying to recover from that right now,” Beaird said. “But overall, they’re playing hard and doing a good job.”
Beaird himself has had to miss a game, and he said that the interruptions make them feel like they’re sometimes starting all over again.
“Just being able to have to come back from that is something nobody has ever done,” Beaird said. “It’s a learning experience for all of us. Coach Way (NaDenna LaVarnway) had to fill in for me a couple weeks, and did a great job. But when you start a season and get your conditioning and then you have to go set, it’s hard to come back from that. But they’ve done a good job.”
But even with those setbacks, the Lady Hornets have hit the ground running, earning an early 7-1 start into early January. Beaird said he rolls about ten players deep, and rotates them in and out as needed.
Beaird said Haili Igou runs point for Stuart, with Braelyn Blasengame contributing on both ends of the floor. He also pointed out the likes of Emma Crawford, Haddie Lindley, Taloa Ott, Jacie Crenshaw, Maddie Bain, and the rest of a deep bench filled with talent for the Lady Hornets.
“I can’t really single one of them out. They all contribute one way or another,” Beaird said. “And that’s a good problem to have. I’d much rather have a hard decision on who plays six, seven, and eight, then to not have any problem on that.”
Stuart is now setting their sights on the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, and will be facing off with some of the toughest competition in this part of the state.
“It’s probably one of the most competitive seasons on the girls side that we’ve had in a while,” Beaird said. “Crowder’s good, Kiowa’s good, Pittsburg’s good, Canadian’s good, Indianola’s got a lot better, Haileyville’s better, Savanna’s got a new coach and getting better. It’s a pretty well-rounded conference right now, and there’s no easy outs.”
Beaird said that the strong competition will only help out all of the Pitt 8 teams as they set their sights on postseason play after the conference tournament concludes. And he said he foresees a high ceiling for a few of his fellow conference members.
“You want to stay healthy, and hopefully everybody comes out of this tournament healthy,” Beaird said. “If we can all stay healthy, this (conference) has several teams with the opportunity to go to the state tournament, us included.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
