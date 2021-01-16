PITT 8 PREVIEW: Stuart has 'all the pieces we need to be successful'

After making a run into last year’s state semifinals, the Stuart Hornets have used that same momentum and energy to propel themselves out of the gate in the 2020-2021 season.
Coach Michael Langley said his experienced team has done well so far this season, jumping out to a 9-1 start by mid-January. He said that his team doesn’t back down from the challenges of the season, and they’re ready for what lies ahead.
“We’ve had a good start,” Langley said. “We’ve got enough experience to stable the ship when we go through the rough waters. We’ve just got to prepare the best we can for the games coming up and go play, and see how it shakes out.”
Returning to the Hornets is Jared McIntosh, who Langley said was thrown into the fray as a freshman, and as matured into the floor general as a senior. Langley also pointed to Connor Clayton — the clutch shooter — and Travis Grinnell — the defensive and rebounding specialist — as some of the biggest pieces for the Hornets.
“We have several of the boxes checked,” Langley said.
He also mentioned Drevon Colbert and Kobe Wilson, both of whom Langley said are young talents who are already making impacts — and will develop into key assets for Stuart.
The only thing missing has been Noah Rosenow, who has been sidelined for much of the season due to a back injury.
“We are definitely missing what he brings to the team,” Langley said.
But with all of that experience, athleticism, and tenacity, the Hornets feel like they can continue to make a splash in Class A basketball this season.
“We have all the pieces that we need to be successful,” Langley said. “We’ll just have to see where it goes.”
But coming up will be the annual Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. Langley said that, while they have seen and will continue to see stout opponents leading up to the playoffs, his Hornets will continue to take it day by day and work on themselves as a team.
“I think everyone does that differently. We just do that one game at a time,” Langley said. “But generally speaking, if you do things right and the way you’ve been taught, it won’t matter as much who your opponent is if all those things are in place.”
The Hornets have set big goals for themselves, as they once again eye a trip to the state’s highest tournament. But Langley said they shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves. Focus on the task at hand, then be ready for the next challenge.
“This year, I know where they would like to be. Just like every other kid in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. "We’re going to take it one game at a time. Let’s win this game, then we’ll worry about the next one.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
