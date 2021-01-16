PITT 8 PREVIEW: Seniors lead the charge for Indianola

Despite the craziness of the 2020-2021 season, Roger Parham said things have been going well for him and his Indianola team.
“It’s been enjoyable. The girls are still working hard, have had good attitudes. We just try to roll with the punches,” Parham said. “We’ve just got to be ready to play when we get the chance.”
The Warriorettes have seen successes, with a 5-4 record coming into January. Parham said seniors Bella Santine, Khloe Hatcher, and Melanie Box have been great leaders for the team and help check off a few boxes on Indianola’s list for success.
Parham also mentioned Macie Mitchell, who runs the floor for the Warriorettes, as well as up-and-coming younger talent in Abbi Collins and Gracie Ward.
Indianola is now gearing up for the annual Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, and Parham said they’ve been able to see some of the competition already during the regular season. They’ve been tough, competitive games, and he’s proud of the way his team has performed.
“We get out there and compete,” Parham said. “When the game comes up, we’ve got to be ready to go, and get out there and get after it.”
Parham said the Pitt 8 is especially tough because of how level the competition is. He said that there are three teams at the top, but the rest are not far behind. It’ll make for a sizable task, but one that his team is unafraid to take on when the time comes.
“It’s a tough tournament, and all of that just gets us ready for the playoffs,” Parham said. “You’ve just got to go in there and compete."
And with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the possibility of cancellations, Parham said it’s important for the Warriorettes to be ready to play, no matter who the opponent might end up being.
“I told the girls today, the way things are right now and you don’t know if you’re getting to play the next game…you just never know,” Parham said. “You’ve just got to be ready when you get to play, and enjoy getting to play.”
