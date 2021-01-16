PITT 8 PREVIEW: Savanna staying strong through adversity

There may be a new face coaching on the sidelines for Savanna, but it's one that is familiar to Lady Bulldog basketball.
Nicole Murdaugh began her first season as the coach of the Lady Bulldogs, and like everyone else, has had to deal with cancelled games due to COVID-19.
“We’ve had to cancel our tournament and one of our games due to the high rise of numbers, but we’ve been practicing strong, getting ready and getting prepared,” Murdaugh said. “So, so far, so good. We’re taking it day by day, because you never know what might happen.”
Murdaugh said she tells her girls the same mantra every day, wanting them to leave everything they got out on the floor each time they take to it, because they never know when it could all be taken away.
"We’re just still practicing like it might be our last, and playing each game like it could be our last,” Murdaugh said. “I know it’s tough for a lot of the younger ones to understand…the adversity that we’re facing is completely new, but we are facing it and we are actually doing well with it mentally.”
The Lady Bulldogs boast two seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and a trove of freshman.
So while Murdaugh said her team is noticeably young, they’re working hard on coming together as a unit — and being led by their top classmen.
“It takes all of us to put the pieces together. We’re all in it together,” Murdaugh said. “The seniors are great leaders and great examples. We’ve got Blayre (Buckner) — she is our bread and butter. She is our offense, she is our defense — and then we’ve got Mikaya Rogers — she’s our post player that has been putting in the work, and she gets up and down the floor very well…she is a huge threat in the paint.”
As they prepare for the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, Murdaugh lit up with excitement. As a former player herself, she understands how special it can be to play in the storied contest.
“That tradition is huge, and it’s so fun,” Murdaugh said. “I’m excited for these young ones that have never even experienced it. I know whenever I was in it (as a player), it was just a huge accomplishment even being able to be a part of something that has such a huge tradition.”
Murdaugh said the game plan for her team is flexible, and can change depending on what opponent they face. And that’ll come in handy as they game plan how to attack the loaded conference competition.
“We are doing a much better job of learning how to feed the post, and working with our pieces,” Murdaugh said. "With each team we face, we are changing our game plan and putting our pieces together for each game…it’s totally different game by game what our advantages are and what we’re doing. We’ll take it game by game, and go from there.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
