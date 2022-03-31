PITT 8 PREVIEW: Savanna readying for Pitt 8 battles

The Bulldogs are ready to get back to baseball this week.
Savanna coach Ross Tucker and his team have seen their fair share of adversity this season and facing down some tough opponents — but they haven't backed down from any of the challenges that they have presented.
“We’re several games in, and we’re working at it,” he said. “Just trying to get better."
Savanna has recorded a pair of wins on the season so far, with a victory over Wetumka and a tournament win over Okemah last week at the Weleetka Spring Wood Bat Classic.
The Bulldogs have have also faced a few of their fellow conference members so far as they've battled against Haileyville and Crowder. But now, Savanna will see everybody in action as the Bulldogs compete in the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament this week at McAlester.
Last season, Savanna took home the consolation championship with a 15-7 win over Indianola behind red hot play at the plate. But this season brings a whole new slate and fresh faces for all the teams.
For Savanna, the Bulldogs will open up their portion of the tournament with a noon game against Kiowa in the first round on Thursday. The blue and gold boast a diverse dugout, filled with several returning names and faces as well as fresh and upcoming talent. But like everyone else in the spring, they've dealt with wet weather as well as the learning curves that come with a new season.
Still, the key for the Bulldogs will be continuing to work hard together and staying focused on bettering themselves every time they step out onto the field.
“We’re working hard,” Tucker said. “And we're working on getting better every day.”
