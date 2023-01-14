PITT 8 PREVIEW: Reigning state champions look to keep momentum

The Lady Panthers are no stranger to success.
Pittsburg is the reigning Class B State champion and has had a red-hot start to the 2022-2023 season. The Lady Panthers vaulted to No. 2 in the Class B rankings this year and coach Jim Jenson's squad as amassed a double-digit amount of wins midway through the battle-tested season.
The Lady Panthers also had another title they won last season — being named Pitt 8 Conference champions for the first time since 1977 with a 55-38 win over Stuart in the 2022 finals.
“They did a good job,” Jenson said after last year’s game. “We hit shots early, and out defense sets the tone early. We did a good job with our defense."
Pittsburg returns a talented squad from last year's team, including 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Teams members and twin sisters Catyn and Camryn Graham.
Catyn averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, while Camryn averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 2021.
The Lady Panthers also see the return of senior guard Paege Kinsey after being sidelined last season due to injury, and the additions of players such as Akiera Hawk and Keely Couch.
Pittsburg has already battled against multiple fellow conference members, taking wins over Inianola, Savanna, and Haileyville. They've also seen success in tournament action, including a runner-up finish in the First National Bank Tournament in Savanna and a massive win over top-five ranked Frontier in the historic Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic over the holiday break.
Looking ahead, the Lady Panthers have once again been named the top seed in the Pitt 8 Conference tournament this year, searching for their eighth girls conference championship. They'll open up action against Haileyville on 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Stuart, and are eager to get off to a hot start.
Jenson knows the Pitt 8 has always been filled with fantastic, nail-biting games, and knows his team will have to come to play every night. But he said that's what makes it so exciting every year.
"In this tournament, anything can happen," he said. "There's always upsets, so you've got to show up and be ready."
