PITT 8 PREVIEW: Preparing for tournament, Warriorettes facing challenges head-on

The Warriorettes have been met with a lot of adversity, but aren’t letting that keep them down.
Indianola has seen its fair share of ups and downs this season, and coach Roger Parham said it’s been a learning curve for his squad.
“Lost my point guard to a knee injury,” he said. “But we are battling.”
The Warriorettes have met the challenges head on, and have taken wins over Braggs, Kinta, Moss, and Bokoshe. They’re a young squad, but always pushing and learning each and every game.
“We get out there and compete,” Parham said. “When the game comes up, we’ve got to be ready to go, and get out there and get after it.”
But now, the Warriorettes are preparing for the Pitt 8 Tournament — of which Indianola has won 12 times. They’ll be facing off against top-seeded Pittsburg in the opening round, scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Canadian.
Parham is no stranger to Pitt 8 competition, and has previously mentioned how tough each and every opponent can be. But as iron sharpens iron, it allows for everyone to grow and be ready for what lies ahead.
“It’s a tough tournament, and all of that just gets us ready for the playoffs,” Parham said. “You’ve just got to go in there and compete.
