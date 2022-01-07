PITT 8 PREVIEW: Panthers poised for tournament run

The Panthers are ready to pounce.
Pittsburg has roared back to action this season after a deep playoff run last season. And coach Jim Jenson said they haven’t missed a beat as they’ve powered through the competition.
“We play pretty well,” he said. “It’s the same bunch that I had last year, and we’ve been playing pretty well.”
The Panthers return their high-scoring offense, with McAlester News-Capital All-Area team members Cole Allen and Matthew Rice leading the charge.
Allen finished the 2020-2021 season averaging 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while Rice averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Pittsburg also boasts the likes of Parker Horton and Carter Cross, who can both contribute both inside and outside the paint.
In addition to their offensive prowess, the Panthers continue with their stingy defense — something Jenson wanted to instill in them last season.
“We’re trying to learn to play good half court man defense, and they’ve bought in and are doing a really good job,” he said then.
But the next challenge for the Panthers will come during the 2022 Pitt 8 Tournament. Pittsburg has previously won eight conference titles and was selected as the tournament’s top seed this year — opening up play 8 p.m. on Monday against Canadian.
But as he mentioned last season, Jenson always expects a battle during the week-long tournament, and his team will have to show up ready to play each and every night.
“The Pitt 8 has always seemed like it’s balanced,” he said. "There’s always upsets in the conference tournament. There always has been, and that’s what makes it special — one of the many things that make it special.”
