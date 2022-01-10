The Lady Warriors have seen a lot of adversity this season.
Haileyville has met a lot of tough competition, but coach Braiden Black said they’ve worked hard against every team they’ve faced this season.
“They work hard,” he said. “They give everything they’ve got, we’re just trying to work and get better every day."
The Lady Warriors have the ability to spread out scoring among many members of the team, and are led by the upperclassmen starters of Olivia Hauff, Jennifer Garcia, Krislynn Williams, Natalia Silva, and Toni Waldrup.
Haileyville has won four previous Pitt 8 Conference titles, all of those coming in the early days of the tournament’s inception. But they’ll be facing off in the latest generation of Pitt 8 foes as they open up the tournament on Tuesday with a 4 p.m. tipoff against Crowder.
And while they know there are challenges ahead, the Lady Warriors are going to be ready to face them all head on and together as a team.
“We’re going to work hard every day,” Black said. “We know things are going to be tough, but we’re going to give our best every chance we get."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
