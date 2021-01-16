PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Panthers eager for competition

The Lady Panthers know they’re working with something special.
After a deep run in the playoffs last season, coach Matt Henry’s Pittsburg squad return fully loaded and ready to make their mark once again in Class B basketball.
“We return four starters from last year’s team that made an area finals appearance,” Henry said. “These girls work extremely hard, and they bring it every single day in practice and every game. You couldn’t ask for a better work ethic from a group of kids.”
The Lady Panthers rocketed out of the gate to begin the season with a 7-1 record, with their only loss in that time against A-No. 7 Caddo.
Henry said he’s pleased with the way things have gone despite COVID-19's effects on the season.
“So far has been really good,” Henry said. “We stumbled a little bit against a very good Caddo team, and we’ve had to deal with — like every other team — losing games.”
The Lady Panthers are a team that is always eager to compete, so Henry said it has been easy for them to keep their head up even as a game gets cancelled.
“They don’t care,” Henry said. "They’ve got the ‘anybody, anytime, anywhere’ mindset. As long as we can find somebody to play, they don’t care.”
Junior Trinity Wiseman, as well as sophomores Camryn and Catyn Graham, and Paege Kinsey all return from last year’s squad to help lead the Lady Panthers. Henry also said freshman Emma Roberts has been stepping up as a young player and earning that fifth starting spot.
“The good thing is, from game to game, we can have any one of those step up and be the leading scorer,” Henry said. “There’s not one person you can really key on.”
With the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament set to play Jan. 18-23, the Lady Panthers are looking to claim their spot at the top. But as they do so, they’ll be doing it against familiar faces they’re used to seeing all season long.
“The conference tournament is not like somebody you may only see in that tournament,” Henry said. “It’s an opponent that we’ve seen and we kind of know. It’s a very good tournament though, and it’s going to be competitive.”
After the conference tournament, Pittsburg hopes to make a playoff run, culminating in a state tournament appearance. But to get there, they’ll have to work together.
Henry said the entire team is a close-knit group, and it shows every time they hit the floor. As iron sharpens iron, so do the Lady Panthers in practice.
“They do a really good job in practicing in working hard and getting better, and the push each other,” Henry said. “They really are a great group of girls.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
