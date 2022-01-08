PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Panthers aiming for success ahead of tournament

The Lady Panthers have their sights set on success.
Pittsburg has been hot out of the gate as they’ve risen up the rankings this season, and coach Jim Jenson said it was because of the amount of effort his team has poured into their hard work.
“They’re a great group of kids,” Jenson said. “They’ve been playing together a long time, they work hard, and they give everything they’ve got to be successful.”
After a deep playoff run last season, the Lady Panthers return the bulk of their squad — which has an impact on both sides of the floor.
Four Lady Panthers lead the way and were members of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team.
Last season, Catyn Graham averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game, followed by Trinity Wiseman with 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, Paege Kinsey’s nine points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.5 steals per game, and Camryn Graham with 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.
This year, Pittsburg was named as the top seed heading into the Pitt 8 Tournament, and the Lady Panthers have won six championships in conference history. They’ll begin their search for title seven on Monday at Canadian, as the Lady Panthers take on Indianola at 4 p.m.
But as Jenson pointed out, nothing is guaranteed, and his team will have to come ready to play every night.
“We’ve seen most everybody already,” he said. “But in this tournament, anything can happen. There’s always upsets, so you’ve got to show up and be ready.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.