PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Hornets readying for conference tourney showdown

The Lady Hornets are ready for a return.
Stuart got a hot start to the 2022-2023 season, vaulting into a top-15 ranking in Class B. Coach B.J. Beaird said his team has a lot of talent, and has seen many hard-earned victories this season.
“When we’re playing, we can play with anybody,” he said.
The Lady Hornets have racked up a double-digit number of wins already this season, and have seen success in every tournament they've participated in — earning runners-up titles at both the Indianola Warrior Classic and the Jim Walling Classic at Earlsboro.
Stuart has a bevy of talent on the roster, including 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team members Haddie Lindley and Haili Igou. Lindley averaged 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season, while Igou averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
But as Beaird has mentioned before, it's always a total team effort when the Lady Hornets hit the floor.
"They all contribute one way or another," he said.
The Lady Hornets will now turn their attention to the annual Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. Stuart returns as last season's runner-up following a 55-38 game against Pittsburg in the 2022 finals.
Stuart has already battled against multiple conference foes this season, including wins over fellow locals Haileyville, Crowder, Savanna, and Indianola.
The Lady Hornets are a two-seed in this year's edition of the tourney, and will open up play on their home floor Tuesday against Indianola with tipoff set for 4 p.m. And they'll be chasing history as Stuart has not won the girls side of the tournament since 1986.
Stuart may be one of the host sites of the tournament this season, but the Lady Hornets know that doesn't take away from the heated competition they will see this week. Beaird himself has mentioned just how tough it can be to play against fellow conference teams, and said the Lady Hornets will need to be ready from the tip every night.
"It's a pretty well-rounded conference right now, and there's no easy outs," he said.
