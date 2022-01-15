PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Hornets preparing for tournament challenges

The Lady Hornets are ready to get to work.
Stuart has been taking on the challenges of a tough season, and coach B.J. Beaird said it’s kind of the same story as a lot of other teams.
“We’re just kind of on the same roller coaster everybody else is,” he said.
The Lady Hornets started off the season with a four-game win strike, and have since gone on a roll to take hard-fought wins or battle to the end in a loss.
And they’ve done so with the help of returning players such as 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team members Braelyn Blasengame, who averaged 9.5 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals per game, and Haili Igou, who averaged nine points, 4.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, and 5.5 steals per game last season.
But even then, the Stuart coach said he gets a lot of quality minutes out of a plethora of players up and down the bench.
“I can’t really single one of them out. They all contribute one way or another,” Beaird said.
Now, the Lady Hornets will once again be taking on the competition in the Pitt 8 Conference. Stuart has won one previous title, but will be looking to make a run at another as they open the tournament on Monday against host site Savanna with tipoff set for 6:40 p.m.
And as Beaird has said before, it’s going to be a daunting task not only for his team, but for every team in the tournament.
"It’s a pretty well-rounded conference right now, and there’s no easy outs,” he said.
