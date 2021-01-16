PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Cougars building on hot start to season

The Canadian Lady Cougars came into this season ready to make a splash.
They did more than that as they rode the wave of a hot start to begin the season 5-0, and coach Bo Bedford said that while they’ve enjoyed their early success, it’s always a good idea to keep working on themselves.
“We’re pleased we’re getting to play,” Bedford said. “The season is going well…the girls are playing well, but you can always play better.”
Canadian took home the title at the Porum Tournament in December, and have notched wins against other teams such as Coalgate and Wilburton. But Bedford acknowledged that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some wrinkles they’re still trying to smooth out.
“It’s still early in the season, so we’re still making some early season mistakes, and we’re trying to overcome those,” Bedford said. “I think once we do, I think it’s going to be good for us.”
The Lady Cougars have an almost even mix of upper and lower classmen, with the senior leadership leading the way. Bedford pointed out Rylee Underwood, Morgan Yandell — who he described as the anchor of the team — and Teryn Nichols as some of his impact seniors, and applauded others like sophomore Erin Underwood and junior Sierra Anzlovar.
He also mentioned Katie Woodruff, who had missed some time due to injury, and he hopes to have her back healthy on the floor for the season’s second half.
Bedford praised his entire team for the way the work every day in both games and practices, especially when they were forced to take a little break after contact tracing sidelined his team over the holiday break.
“We didn’t really have an issue with (COVID) until right before Christmas,” Bedford said. “You use that time for practice and work on things…not doing that for the first time, I was lost.”
But they were able to get some practices in just in time for the new year, as well as a scrimmage against McAlester. That’s just part of the wild ride that Bedford said has been this season.
Looking ahead to the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, Bedford said the Lady Cougars haven’t seen much of their county counterparts. He ran through the list and complimented the competition, and said that while they may be tough, he believes his team has a shot against them all.
“I think if we’re playing well, I think we can play with each and every one of them,” Bedford said. “We’re just going to have to play basketball and compete.”
And with playoffs just right around the corner, Bedford said the conference tournament works as the perfect springboard to prepare the Lady Cougars for the postseason.
“It does. It has to,” Bedford said. “You want to play the best teams you can to get better…we’re looking on making a pretty far run in the postseason this year. With the athletes that we have, I think we can do that this year.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
