PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Cougars battling through adversity this season

The Lady Cougars have been overcoming challenges all season.
Canadian coach Bo Bedford said there was a bit of turnover from last year’s team, paving the way for a lot of new talent to fill those roles.
“We graduated quite a bit last year,” he said. “But we’ve got five juniors that have seen quite a bit of playing time coming back.”
In addition to the returning core of players, the Lady Cougars have brought in some new faces as well.
“The girls that are out there are fighting hard, and we’ve gotten good minutes off the bench,” Bedford said.
But just as they’ve been trying to build, Canadian has also had to deal with a very different opponent — the injury bug.
“Haven’t had a full team yet. I’ve started five different girls every game,” Bedford said. “But just trying to get them to show up, put the work in, and get better.”
The Lady Cougars will have their work cut out for them as they prepare to face off in the gauntlet of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
Canadian has won 16 girls titles in the conference’s history, and will begin the newest chapter against Kiowa at 6:40 p.m. Monday on its home court as one of the host sites this year.
But the goal not only for the tournament but the season will be working hard every single day as the Lady Cougars navigate this journey together.
“Play hard, play together, and let good things happen,” he said. “We’re just trying to survive the daily aspects of staying healthy.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.