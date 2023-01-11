PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Cougars at full strength ahead of conference tourney

The Lady Cougars are recharged and ready.
Canadian has battled adversity and achieved many successes so far in the 2022-2023 season, and done so under a new head coach. Michael Arnold took the helm of the girls basketball program, and said he's proud of the way his team has fought on the hardwood this season, especially when dealing with early injuries.
“We haven’t been healthy all year until right after (Christmas) break,” he said. “But right now we’re full healthy.”
The Lady Cougars have a veteran-heavy corps alongside young talent, with many impact players such as Emery Arnold, Katelyn Woodruff, Dasie Graham, Sydney Gray, Dalaina Watson, Tammanie Anzlovar, and Railey Richards, and more.
Canadian has also seen success in tournament play, earning a third-place finish at the Porum Tournament and battling in the third-place game once again at Weleetka. But this week, they're setting sights on a tournament a little closer to home — the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
The Lady Cougars have already met up against several conference foes this season, with games against Savanna, Haileyville, Crowder, and Stuart.
Last season during the Pitt 8, Canadian fell in the third-place game 77-43 to Crowder. Now, the Lady Cougars are a three-seed heading into this year's tournament. They'll open up action on Monday at Crowder as the Lady Cougars battle against the host Demonettes, with tipoff scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
Arnold said he was happy to see his team continue to progress, especially since returning to full health for the second half of the season. He said his team plays well together and competes hard, so he's excited to see how they propel themselves heading into the second half of the season and beyond.
“I think we’re on the uptick right now,” Arnold said.
