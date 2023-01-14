PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Bulldogs clicking ahead of conference tourney

The Lady Dawgs know the value of hard work.
Savanna hit the ground running in the 2022-2023 season last month, and already saw the hard work on the hardwood lend itself to success.
Coach Nicole Murdaugh said she also expects her team to get a boost with the entire roster healing up over the holiday break.
“We kind of played a tough first few games of our schedule,” she said. “We finally got everybody back and we’re healthy again, which will help out."
The Lady Dawgs have had many trails and successful moments so far this season. They've taken third place wins in both the First National Bank Tournament at Savanna and the Stringtown Shootout. Murdaugh said she's proud of how hard her team works, and how they give her everything they have every night.
“We’re young as well, I’ve only got one senior and two juniors,” she said. “But we’re definitely learning and getting better each game. We try extremely hard.”
One of the top returners for Savanna includes 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team member Sophia Calistro. The junior guard averaged 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season.
The Lady Dawgs are now setting sights on facing some familiar faces in the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. Savanna has already faced a few conference opponents this season, including games against Canadian, Stuart, Pittsburg, and Kiowa.
Savanna had a thrilling finish in last year's conference tournament, overcoming a 12-point deficit to defeat Kiowa for the consolation championship.
This year, the Lady Dawgs will open the tournament with a rematch of that game — facing the Cowgirls at 4 p.m. on Monday at Crowder. Savanna will be looking to win its first conference title since 2018, when the Lady Bulldogs completed the three-peat.
Murdaugh said she'll be able to call on her girls once again to come together and give it everything they've got. But she's proud of the work they've put in up to this point, and is excited to see how they propel themselves through the second half of the season.
“We’re starting to get it kind of together and starting to click,” she said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.