PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Bulldogs building up young squad

The Lady Bulldogs are ready to find themselves this season.
Savanna coach Nicole Murdaugh said her team has been working hard every day this season, and in turn, have been finding out who the identity of the young squad.
“We are just really young and finding out who we are,” she said. “And we’re getting better each game.”
The Lady Bulldogs feature the likes of players such as Addison Moore, who Murdaugh said helps out in the paint, Adrianne Carpenter, Sophia Calistro — a scoring and defensive factor — Brianna Friar, Makenna Hoffman, Raci Jackson, and Kacelyn Osborne.
Savanna has seen a later start than some of its Pitt 8 Conference counterparts, beginning its season on Nov. 30. But Murdaugh said the more experience her team gets, the more they build together as a team.
“We’re ready to get some more games under our belt since we got a late start on that,” she said. “But I like the direction we’re heading, because we’re coming together, getting things figured out, and we’re getting better each game.”
With the annual conference tournament on the way, the Lady Bulldogs will get a lot of games in during a week’s time against competition from across the county. They have won 20 previous tournament titles, and will have an advantage of being one of the host sites during the week as well.
But as Murdaugh mentioned, it’ll be yet another test for her young team — and a trail by fire for some.
“Those young ones, they’re used to junior high basketball,” she said. “Coming in, starting off with our competition — we’ve basically thrown them to the wolves, for sure.”
The Lady Bulldogs will open Pitt 8 Tournament play on Tuesday against Stuart, with tipoff set for 6:40 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.