PITT 8 PREVIEW: Kiowa pushing forward ahead of Pitt 8

The Cowboys are once again preparing for a shootout at the Pitt 8.
Kiowa coach Justin Wood said things have been progressing as his team has hit the ground running for the 2022 spring season.
“We’re keeping the train going,” Wood said.
The Cowboys have faced off against many teams this season, including wins over Stringtown, Smithville, and Stonewall. But they have yet to face off against a Pitt 8 opponent so far due to weather cancellations.
That all changes this week, as Kiowa joins its fellow conference foes at the Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament. The Cowboys will open up on Thursday as they face off against Savanna at noon.
Conference play is always a challenge, but one that the Cowboys will be ready to face together. Kiowa returns after a dramatic 21-20 loss in the third place game, so they’re no stranger to how competitive things can get in the conference tournament.
“It’s crazy,” Wood said after that game. “You just never know what is going to happen.”
The Cowboys will continue to work and strengthen their skills with each and every game. Wood has said before how he understands that it’s not an instantaneous process, but one that requires putting in the effort each and every time they hit the field.
“There’ve been growing pains, but you learn and you get better,” he said. “It’s important to just keep grinding and getting better.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
