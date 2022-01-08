PITT 8 PREVIEW: Hornets readying for championship return

The Hornets are ready to run it back.
After taking home last season’s Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, Stuart will be looking to defend its title with another championship run.
“My boys stepped up to the play and played really well,” Langley said after last year’s title game.
And the Hornets have once again started hot out of the game this season, jumping out to 12 straight wins to begin the season.
Stuart boasts the returning talents of Connor Clayton — who Langley has described as a clutch shooter — Travis Grinnell — the defensive and rebounding specialist — as well as Drevon Colbert and Kobe Wilson.
“We have several of the boxes checked,” Langley said.
All members of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team, Clayton averaged 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.5 steals last season, followed by Colbert with 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, Grinnell's 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, an assist and a steal per game, and Wilson with 5.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.
The next challenge for the Hornets comes in the form of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. Stuart has won nine previous titles, and will be opening up the 2022 slate with a Tuesday night battle against Haileyville at Savanna with tipoff set for 5:20 p.m.
But just as every team has a different philosophy, Langley said his approach to preparation is to take things one game at a time, and focus on playing the best to his team’s ability with what they’ve learned.
“I think everyone does that differently. We just do that one game at a time,” Langley said. “But generally speaking, if you do things right and the way you’ve been taught, it won’t matter as much who your opponent is if all those things are in place.”
