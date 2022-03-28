PITT 8 PREVIEW: Hornets ready for conference battles

The Hornets have wasted no time in getting to work.
Stuart will be facing the competition at the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament this week, and coach Trent Homer said things have been progressing well so far this season.
“We’ve been playing pretty good,” Homer said. “We’ve been swinging pretty good, and our pitching is starting to come around a bit.”
Of course, he admitted that there are some challenges to getting his players prepared ahead of the start of the spring season as they immediately move into the sports from basketball.
“There’s next to no practice at all (before spring baseball),” Homer said. “So you’ve got to start getting your arms in shape on the weekend during basketball and outside of basketball practice. But you kind of play yourself into shape.”
The Hornets will now be setting their sights on defeating their fellow conference members as they look to return to the Pitt 8 Conference championship once again. Stuart battled against Crowder in last year’s final, with the Demons taking the 14-4 win.
This year, they'll open tournament play at Kiowa on Thursday with a quarterfinal tilt against Canadian at 5 p.m.
Every year brings about a new team and new attitudes, and Homer said the good news is you’re always familiar with your fellow conference members — but you never know what can happen on any given night.
“We kind of know what everyone is like. It’s going to be tough,” he said. “We’re going to have to play well…it’s baseball. Anybody can beat anybody.”
The Hornets are returning eight of their nine starters from last season, which Homer said has been a huge plus for his team. He also noted how his team has a lot of talent in its younger classes as well, leading to working with the best of both worlds while still finding this year’s identity.
“A lot of experience, but we also have people that are kind of playing different positions. So we’re just trying to tweak the lineup here and there and find what fits us best,” Homer said. “We’re trying to rely on some sophomores and also having to rely on some senior leadership.”
“It’s always a process,” he added. “You’ve got to trust the process.”
Homer is excited to not only see what his team does in the tournament, but also heading fast and furious toward the playoffs.
The Hornets will have the next month to hone their skills to be at their sharpest come postseason play, and will have their areas to focus on in the coming weeks.
“Throwing strikes, that’s kind of what our Achilles heel was in the fall,” Homer said. “I think our bats are going to come around, we just have to be more aggressive and have a better mindset about our approach. But for the most part, being competitive in the zone from the mound.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
