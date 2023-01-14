PITT 8 PREVIEW: Hornets looking for third-consecutive conference title

The Hornets are ready to run it back — again.
Stuart jumped out of the gate in the 2022-2023 season, propelling itself to a double-digit number of wins and a top-15 ranking in Class B.
Coach Michael Langley said his team is a talented, hard-working bunch, and has seen a lot of success this season already.
“Just like everyone else, on any given night, we can play pretty well,” he said.
The Hornets have played in two tournaments so far this season, taking third place finishes in both the Indianola Warrior Classic and Jim Walling Classic at Earlsboro.
Stuart boasts a multitude of talent this season, including the likes of Kobe Wilson, Keaton Crenshaw, and 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team members Drevon Colbert and Gabe Clayton. Colbert averaged 11.4 points per game last season, while Gabe Clayton averaged 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
The Hornets have been deep in preparation for the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament and the challenges it brings. Stuart has earned back-to-back conference titles after taking a 46-37 win over Pittsburg in last season's competition, and will be looking to make it three in-a-row as they face the field this go round.
If successful, it will be the first three-peat for Stuart in a decade.
The top-seeded Hornets will open the tournament at home against Haileyville on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 5:20 p.m.
But as Langley has talked about before, he doesn't like to get too far ahead of the task at hand. Instead, he and the Hornets take each game as it comes, focuses on the keys to success, and executing the plan to the best of their abilities — before refocusing and restarting the process with every opponent they face.
“We just do that one game at a time,” Langley said. “But generally speaking, if you do things right and the way you’ve been taught, it won’t matter as much who your opponent is if all those things are in place."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
