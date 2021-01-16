PITT 8 PREVIEW: Hardworking Haileyville rolling with the changes

In a year when things could change at a moment’s notice, Haileyville saw a new change shortly after its season began.
When a vacancy opened on the girls side, Roy West made the transition to coach the Lady Warriors after previously coaching their male counterparts. But even with the change, West said he’s proud of how hard his new team has been working.
“It’s been kind of a crazy hectic season for us,” West said. “But this group is playing hard. They work everyday, they show up. It’s just going to take time for them to develop.”
With no seniors on the roster, Haileyville is a team that will return all of its talent next season. And that’s something West says is very positive, and he’s excited for their future.
“We’ve got two guards that are pretty decent with the basketball. Most of our offense goes through them,” West said. “We have some quickness, we can utilize that. A lot of it is growing and they just have to gel as a team.”
He also credited the attitude of his players, keeping their head up despite the uncertainties of an unprecedented season.
“They’re upbeat. Their attitude is really good,” West said. “The good thing is, I get them all back for next year.”
When looking at the upcoming Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, West said his team will see strong competition. But even still, he believes it’ll only help strengthen his young squad even more.
“It’s tough. It’s probably one of the toughest conferences to play in. We’ve played several teams that are ranked this year. We have to run into all those guys in conference,” West said. “But it’s going to prepare you down the stretch.”
West said his team is learning more and more as they go, and are setting themselves up to reap the benefits of their hard work.
And with the playoffs just around the corner as well, the Lady Warriors are already building the foundation for their future.
“We try to set a goal. If we can get out of districts, that’s a growing stage for us,” West said. “Then you go from there. This year, we’ll just take our growing steps and see where we can end up.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
