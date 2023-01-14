PITT 8 PREVIEW: Haileyville working hard ahead of Pitt 8

The Warriors are readying for conference battles.
Haileyville has seen its fair share of heated contests during the 2022-2023 season, growing and learning with each and every game. Coach Roy West said that he has a mix of veteran and fresh-faced players, but that they've been working hard every night.
“We’ve got a fairly young bunch,” he said.
The Warriors have three seniors on the team with Gavin Wood, Dylan Parks, and Turner West, two juniors in Alex Richards and Cameron Sensibaugh, sophomore Aiden Twomey, and freshmen Nathan Champion and Maximus Comstock.
And while they've been learning and growing together as a team, the Warriors will face off against many familiar faces as they prepare to battle their fellow members in the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament this week.
Haileyville has already battled against multiple conference foes during the regular season, facing off against Stuart, Crowder, Kiowa, Canadian, Pittsburg, and Indianola leading up to the tournament.
Haileyville has earned four conference titles in program history, with the latest championship win coming in 2014. And the Warriors will begin this year's Pitt 8 Conference Tournament journey on Tuesday at Stuart as they face off the against top-seeded Hornets, with tipoff scheduled for 5:20 p.m.
"They work hard, we're just young," he said.
