PITT 8 PREVIEW: Haileyville setting sights on conference compeititon

Haileyville is prepping for the challenges that lie ahead.
The Warriors have seen their fair share of battles this season, and coach Roy West said they have used the experience to their advantage.
“They’re showing up every day, and they’re working hard,” he said. “We've also played some larger schools, including a 7A school from Florida and a 5A from Nevada.”
Like many spring teams, the Warriors have had to deal with the weather and multiple rain outs. But that hasn't stopped them from putting in the work.
And when they have taken the field, Haileyville has seen many different types of teams this season —ranging from larger Oklahoma schools like Idabel and Wilburton to those out-of-state schools like Florida’s Colonial High School and Nevada’s Bishop Magnogue.
But now, West and his team will be facing opponents that they know all too well. The Warriors took home the third place title last year, and will open up the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament with a Thursday afternoon matchup against Indianola.
West has talked about how the competition against conference foes is always a challenge, but one they’re ready to meet head on.
“It’s tough, it's a tough conference,” he said. “We know what they’re like because we see them a lot. But you’re going to have to show up and be ready to play.”
The Warriors will have their list of things to work on as they not only make their way through the conference tournament, but the spring season. West has said it’s like a sprint to the finish, and he wants to make sure his team uses every opportunity that they’re given to continue to work on themselves.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better,” he said. “There are things that we’ll be working on in practice, but getting that game experience really helps you in the long run."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
