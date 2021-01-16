PITT 8 PREVIEW: Haileyville learning new identity under new coach

When he started the 2020-2021 season, coach Ben Collier didn’t expect to be in the position he is in now.
After former boys coach Roy West was moved to coach the girls team, Collier and his Haileyville Warriors found themselves in new, yet familiar territory.
“This year’s been a crazy year with COVID and everything,” Collier said. “On top of that, our boys coach slid over to the girls and I went from assistant to head coach, so now these boys are trying to figure out how this guy is going to coach me?”
After the coaching adjustment, Collier said it presented a new adjustment for he and his team. But all the same, he had a strong message waiting for them from day one.
“I’ve been preaching to them every single day ‘play it like it’s your last. Because it very well could be,’” Collier said. “Are you okay with the way you played that day? Are you okay with your effort that day? I’ve just been preaching to them every single day, push, push, push.”
The Warriors boast a veteran squad filled with upperclassmen, and Collier said that has been an asset for his team because they’re filled with leaders.
“We’ve kind of got a veteran team this year with juniors and seniors. They’ve got some game time, so they know what we’re preaching to them,” Collier said. “They know our plays and our philosophy, so they know what we’re going to do.”
As they gear up for the annual Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, Collier said this is one of the most competitive years he has seen, and said his team will have to come ready to play each and every game.
“From top to bottom, it’s been competitive this year. It seems everybody’s stacked this year, and everybody’s got players,” Collier said. “Everybody seems to be able to shoot from the outside, get the boards down low, and have an inside game as well. You’ve just got to prepare every single day for anything, really.”
But through it all, with the cancellations, ranked opponents, and uncertainty of day to day, it can be hard on young student athletes. That’s why Collier says he has one important message for them all, one he hopes will carry with his players beyond graduation.
“We just preach positivity,” Collier said. “With all the things they’re going through, not only in basketball, but in life. We’re all going through crazy times right now, so we’re preaching positivity every day. Hard work on the court, hard work in the classroom, hard work in life.”
