PITT 8 PREVIEW: Haileyville learning and growing under new coach

The Lady Warriors are growing together.
Haileyville has been coming together and learning under a new head coach during the 2022-2023 season. Tiffany Weiher took over the program, and said she has been building up the fresh-experienced team.
"We're pretty young," she said.
The Lady Warriors have two seniors on the team in Lydia Zachary and Mariah Shamasco, one junior in Jayce Lardi, one sophomore in Madison McSwain, and three freshmen with Payton Hopkins, Lexi Jeffrey, and Delilah Comstock.
And while they've been learning and growing together as a team, the latest test has emerged as the Lady Warriors will face the field in the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
Haileyville has already met some of their conference foes in regular season action, facing off against Stuart, Crowder, Kiowa, Canadian, Pittsburg, and Indianola leading up to the tournament.
Haileyville has earned four conference titles in program history, earning them consecutively from 1929-1932. And the Lady Warriors will begin their latest Pitt 8 Conference Tournament journey on Tuesday at Stuart as they face off against top-seeded Pittsburg, with tipoff scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
But no matter what happens, Weiher said her team is learning every day. And the conference tournament and its heated battles will be another way to grow together as they face the competition.
“We’re just young and inexperienced,” she said. "But we're learning."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
