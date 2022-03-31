PITT 8 PREVIEW: Demons strengthening themselves ahead of conference tourney

The Demons have been sharpening themselves through fire.
Crowder coach Casey Henry said his team has played a lot of stiff competition, but he’s happy with the way the Demons have met the challenges they’ve seen this season.
“We’ve had a pretty tough schedule,” Henry said. “Boys are playing hard, and I’m proud of the effort level and mindset that we’ve had so far this spring.”
Henry said the Demons work hard in all facets of the game, but are still looking to strengthen their play even more.
“We’re pretty competitive on the mound, and defensively we’ve been solid,” he said. “We’re looking to improve in a couple areas. At the plate, I feel really confident with our upper classmen and even some of our underclassmen with our approach.
Up next for Crowder is the competition at the Pitt 8 Tournament. The Demons are the top seed and have received a first-round bye, so they will get to action at 10 a.m. on Friday against the winner between Indianola and Haileyville.
But no matter who they will be facing, Henry said it’s important for the Demons to be ready to play at a high level each and every game.
“I think it’s going to be a challenge day in and day out,” he said. “There’s a lot of good coaches and teams around (the Pitt 8), and we’re going to have to be sharp in this tournament.”
Henry said the Pitt 8 will serve as another great trial for his team as they continue through the 2022 spring season. It's a great way to see plenty of teams in a short time period, and help propel yourself forward as teams hurtle toward the playoffs.
There have been a lot of challenges and opportunities that the Demons have faced so far this season, and Henry said it all pays off as they work to forge a path to the postseason.
“Playing a tough schedule really helps you a lot, and (teams) will take advantage of every mistake you make,” he said. “You’ve got to stay sharp every minute. It keeps you on your toes.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
