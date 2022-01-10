The Demons are ready for the challenges ahead.
Crowder has been facing down opponents and battling all season long, and as coach Garrett Munger pointed out, being introspective helps keep his team focused when they’re on the court.
“You just do what you can control. That’s what we’ve been trying to talk about,” Munger said. “Do what you can control and everything else will fall into place. Not really worry about who we’re playing, but focus on doing our best as a team.”
Although losing several players to graduation, the Demons also see a return of many from last year’s squad — including 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team member Sevryn Mills, who averaged 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game last season.
Crowder has battled every opponent it has faced, and taken wins over such teams as McCurtain, Quinton, and Weleetka.
But up next for the Demons will be the challenge of the Pitt 8 Tournament. Crowder has earned eight previous conference titles, with the latest one coming in 2007. They’ll open up the 2022 edition of the tournament on Tuesday as they face off against host Savanna at 8 p.m.
Munger talked about how challenging the week of tournament play can be, but that it also helps make each and every team in conference stronger because of it.
“Anytime you can play good teams, it helps you, and shows you where you’re weak at and where you’re strong at,” Munger said. “You want to be challenged, because that’s how you get better. That provides an opportunity to be challenged and try to improve before playoffs.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
