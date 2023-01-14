Crowder has been battling its way through the 2022-2023 season, and doing it all with a new head coach on the sidelines.
Ben Collier made the move to lead the Demons this season, and said they've already seen successes in light of the adversity they've faced as well.
The Demons have battled injuries to start the season, and lost senior Royce Florenzano after he had to have recent surgery.
“Royce Florenzano got hurt in the Stuart game and he had surgery over the (Christmas) break,” Collier said. “So he’s going to be out.”
Florenzano was a member of the McAlester News-Capital All-Area Teams last season, averaging 10.7 points per game. But just as they lost one player, the Demons gained another with the return of MN-C All-Area First Team member Sevryn Mills — who averaged 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season.
“You know how he plays, changes the dynamic of the team,” Collier said.
Collier also said he's got a Demon bench that all finds ways to contribute, and is excited to see how they perform moving forward. But the next task for Crowder comes in the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
The Demons were the third-place team on the boys side last season, and are coming into the tournament having already taken wins over Pitt 8 foes such as Kiowa, Indianola, Haileyville, and Canadian.
This year, the Demons will get to play on their home floor with Crowder being one of the host sites. Crowder will open up the 2023 Pitt 8 Tournament facing off against Canadian at 8 p.m. on Monday — just more than a week after the last meeting between the two schools.
But despite everything they've been through up to this point, Collier said the Demons have been pushing their way forward through it all. And with the additions to their ranks, they'll be ready to face what's next.
“It’s almost like it’s a new season for us,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.