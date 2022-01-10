The Demonettes have been preparing for a comeback.
Crowder has exploded out of the gate this season on a mission, and coach Ashley Rush said she’s proud of the way her team has performed after a slightly rocky start.
“We lost that first game, and won nine in a row (after that),” she said.
Returners for the Demonettes includes members of the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team, such as Oral Roberts signee Maggie Sockey, averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.3 steals per game last season, Madi White with 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, and Kylie Smith with 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
But now, Crowder will be setting its sights on the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, an event they were forced to miss out on due to a COVID-19 exposure just days before the Demonettes were set to play in the opening round.
“We’re hopefully going to get to play in the tournament this year,” Rush joked. “Got some bad news last year.”
Crowder has acquired eight conference tournament titles, with the last championship being won in 2019. And they’ll return to action in the Pitt 8 Tournament as they open up against Haileyville on Tuesday at Savanna with tipoff set for 4 p.m.
The Demonettes will be looking to avenge missing out on last season, and will be on the chase for the championship. It’s not going to be an easy task, but Rush said her team is ready for the challenge.
“We’re going to go out there, play our kind of ball, and do what we do best,” she said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
