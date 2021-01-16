PITT 8 PREVIEW: Crowder benefiting from introspective approach

Crowder continues working to improve every day.
Coach Garrett Munger said that while they’ve met some roadblocks, his team is continuing to work and make itself better with each day.
“It’s gone pretty good. We’ve lost to some good teams, and we’re just trying to improve and get better,” Munger said. “And I think we’re doing it.”
A fast-paced team that likes to move up and down the floor, the Demons boast a balanced mix of veteran players and up-and-coming talent. Munger said it’s been beneficial for his team, and they’ll be able to continue to add on to what they’ve already built in Crowder.
“There’s a good mix of guys,” Munger said. “And when these guys graduate, we’ve got others that will fill in nicely.”
Although the cancelations and effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have left their mark on the season, Munger said the Demons don’t dwell on it, but instead continue to get better as a team.
“We don’t want to spend a whole lot of time dwelling on it,” Munger said. “Just practice when we can, try to improve, and stay healthy to get us to the end of the year.”
As they ride into the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament scheduled for Jan. 18-23, Munger said their opponents will prove yet another test for his team. With the noticeable strength of teams up and down the conference, Crowder will instead continue to do approach each and every game the same way.
“You just do what you can control. That’s what we’ve been trying to talk about,” Munger said. “Do what you can control and everything else will fall into place. Not really worry about who we’re playing, but focus on doing our best as a team.”
And the competition will only get stronger from there. But Munger said that after facing off with their Pitt 8 foes, it’ll help strengthen his team as they’ll next prepare to make a run into the playoffs.
“Anytime you can play good teams, it helps you, and shows you where you’re weak at and where you’re strong at,” Munger said. “You want to be challenged, because that’s how you get better. That provides an opportunity to be challenged and try to improve before playoffs.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
