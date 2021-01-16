PITT 8 PREVIEW: Cowgirl culture helping team rise through challenges

The Cowgirls are no stranger to tough competition.
Throughout the seasons, Kiowa has met and overcome the obstacles that teams can face in challenging years. But one of the newest challenges for the Cowgirls has been the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and coach James Pannell said it’s been a trying time for his team.
“It’s been a challenging year,” Pannell said. “It’s hard to stay focused, and it’s hard to get better…being quarantined four times has been pretty rough."
The Cowgirls jumped out to five straight wins to being their season, but Pannell said the multiple quarantine periods have really kept them from gaining rhythm. Getting over that hurdle hasn’t been easy, but that’s why Pannell has reminded his team of all they can accomplish if they keep working on themselves — even while they’re at home.
“It’s hard,” Pannell said. “I’ll send them their workout everyday with inspirational quotes about endurance, patience, or something like that. We talk about our culture, and we have four cultural points that we follow. So we hope that we’ve built up a strong enough culture to survive this.
“We told them at the beginning of the year that the teams that handle COVID the best will be the teams that are most successful at the end of the year,” he added.
Kiowa is a veteran team that returns its three leading scorers from last year’s state tournament team, while also being rounded out with fresh young talent. Pannell said the Cowgirls do a great job of complementing each other while on the floor, and it has helped lead to success.
“We have a talented bunch,” Pannell said. “They are a veteran bunch, and they are experienced. We have some very talented, skilled girls that come in and do a lot of things."
Next up for Kiowa will be the annual Pitt 8 Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 18-23. The Cowgirls are excited to be going up against some of the best teams in southeast Oklahoma, and Pannell said the week will be a good test for his team after ending its fourth quarantine period on Wednesday.
“Hopefully we will be at a point where we’ve played a couple ballgames and will be ready to go,” Pannell said. “It’s kind of like you’re coming out of the preseason. You’re almost starting over…if we can use this last half of this season, including the conference tournament, to get right before playoffs where we’re sharp and focused, I think we’ll have a chance."
And despite the trials and ups and downs his team has faced, Pannell said it will only serve to make his team stronger as they prepare for the upcoming playoffs.
“We’re willing to lose to grow in the regular season, if that’s what it takes,” Pannell said. “Tournaments are the closest representation to the playoffs you can get…it’s a big deal to be able to say ‘now we’re playing for a trophy.’ I think it’s a very helpful thing."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.