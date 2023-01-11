PITT 8 PREVIEW: Cowboys return with Quaid at the helm

The Cowboys are ready to ride again.
Kiowa began the 2022-2023 season with a new but familiar face taking over the boys basketball program as Keith Quiad returned to the helm of the Cowboys.
Quaid previously coached the Cowboys from 2011-2020, amassing more than 300 wins and leading Kiowa to four trips to the state tournament and bringing home the school's first state runner-up finish in 2014.
"It's the relationships I've forged that have meant the most," he said after his retirement.
But Quaid — now the athletic director and elementary principal at Kiowa, in addition to coaching softball— returned to lead his alma mater’s basketball team this season.
The Cowboys have a mixture of veteran and young players on the roster, with the likes of upperclassmen like Jaxon Wills, Myer Medders, Hunter Boatright, and Cooper McClendon, and underclassmen like Cason Church, Eli Foris, Shooter Boatright, and 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team member Noah Foris — who averaged 11.3 points and four rebounds per game last season.
After battling through the gauntlet of its first-half schedule, Kiowa is now setting its sights on the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
Last season, Kiowa fell 51-46 in a wire-to-wire showdown with Savanna in the consolation finals. And so far this season, the Cowboys have already seen several Pitt 8 foes this season, including Crowder, Haileyville, Indianola, and Savanna.
Kiowa will open the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Stuart, as the fourth-seeded Cowboys battle against fifth-seed Pittsburg at 8 p.m.
Quaid said there's been an adjustment at returning to the helm and learning together with a new team. But he's proud of how the Cowboys battle, and knows they'll have to continue to build moment and bring it every night as they prepare to face their conference brethren in tournament play.
“We’re doing okay,” he said. "We work hard."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
