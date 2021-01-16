PITT 8 PREVIEW: Cowboys pushing forward in unprecedented season

The Cowboys look a little different than they have in previous years.
With fresh faces and a new leader at the helm, Kiowa has moved into a new era of basketball. Coach Cody Williams said his team is young, but work diligently to learn every day.
“We are very, very young, very inexperienced,” Williams said. “We have goals and expectations we try to meet each week, and we’re trying to just have those small things in place each week.”
Williams said the Cowboys consist of a lone senior and a litany of younger talent. And he said although they have seen their share of ups and downs, his Kiowa team has met the challenges head on.
“We have good attitudes, we go hard...You can see every game, we’ll take a step forward in something,” Williams said. “Whether it’s rebounding one time, or defense, or something. We’re getting better in these little things.”
But like every team, the Cowboys have had to deal with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while Williams said it can be hard to gel as a team with the last-minute cancellations and delays, Kiowa uses the opportunity to work on itself.
“You just talk about your team and your culture more than anything. You just try to keep telling them you’ve got something to look for in the future. You can’t just base it on what’s happening right now,” Williams said. “That’s the thing, everybody is dealing with it. So I’ve been trying to say ‘hey guys, basketball is a long season. We might have a stop here, but we’ve just got to keep our minds straight, our minds focused on what we’re trying to do.”
Coming up next for the Cowboys is the annual Pitt 8 Conference Tournament; and while Williams is a newcomer to the conference, he still knows how competitive the tournament can be get.
However, Kiowa hasn’t been able to compete against area teams much this season due to cancellations — their lone conference game so far was a 56-53 win against Haileyville — and Williams said they’ll have to be prepared for any possibility going forward.
“That’s what’s really good about our conference. You never know who’s going to be the best one in it,” Williams said. “There’s so many good teams in it. I think we just prepare like we do any other game — as best as we can.”
And at the end of the day, Williams knows his team has the power to continue to push themselves through any challenge. It’s a philosophy he preaches to them, as they continue to forge the newest trail for Kiowa basketball.
“I have a saying, not ‘keep your head up instead of down,’ but just ‘keep your head straight and keep looking forward to what you’re trying to get better at,’” Williams said. “So that’s what we’ve been talking about more than anything.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.