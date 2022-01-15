PITT 8 PREVIEW: Cowboys corralling competition in hard-fought season

The Cowboys have seen plenty of tough competition so far this season.
Kiowa coach Cody Williams said his team started off the season with some heavy-hitting opponents right out of the gate.
“We’ve had a really tough schedule,” he said. “We played Pittsburg first, Red Oak second."
The Cowboys began the season 1-5 with the first win coming in the form of a 65-62 battle over fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Crowder, but since have battled in every game and taken wins over multiple teams — including two more fellow Pitt 8 Conference members Indianola and Haileyville.
While the Cowboys may not have a large bench to draw from, they’re always ready to face a challenge head on. And while Williams said it has been a grueling battle, he’s proud of the way his team has battled each and every game.
Kiowa is a relatively young squad, and will be facing off against its conference brethren in a week-long battle. The Cowboys have previously won 22 Pitt 8 Tournament titles, with the last one coming in 2019.
This year, they'll open up play against Indianola on Monday at Canadian with tipoff set for 5:20 p.m. And as Williams has previously stated before, it's always a daunting task to take on fellow Pitt 8 teams.
“That’s what’s really good about our conference. You never know who’s going to be the best one in it,” Williams said. “There’s so many good teams in it. I think we just prepare like we do any other game — as best as we can.”
And although the Cowboys have faced their fair share of adversity this season, they're ready to face those challenges head on.
“And we’ve been pretty solid since (the start of the season),” Williams said. “And we’ve been in some tough games."
