The Cougars have hit the hardwood with a new coach and new faces.
Canadian coach Ben Collier said his team has been working hard and learning each and every game, which is important considering how many of his players are new to high school basketball.
“We’re really young," he said. "We play four freshman and three juniors that never played basketball.”
Canadian graduated multiple seniors from last season, but gained those numerous new faces as well. And although that can be a challenge at times, Collier said they've all been eager to learn and working toward improving every day.
“We play decently hard, really decent defense and rebounding," he said.
Canadian has a win under its belt and a multitude of hard-fought games so far this season, gaining more and more experience as the season moves forward.
The Cougars have won 10 conference titles in the history of the Pitt 8 Tournament, with the most recent championship being won in 2020.
But now, they will be facing the latest generation of teams as they open the tournament on Monday against top-seeded Pittsburg with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Although Canadian will have an advantage of getting to play in its home gym in the opening round, the Cougars’ fate will be determined by how they battle against their conference brethren.
But no matter what happens, they’re going to give it their all each and every game and build upon their experiences.
“We’re just really young and trying to learn this year,” Collier said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
