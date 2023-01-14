The Cougars have been gaining a lot of experience this season.
Canadian hit the ground running to start the 2022-2023 basketball season, and did so with a new coach in the lead. Bo Bedford made the jump from coach the Lady Cougars to the Cougars this season, and said his team has been working hard every time they hit the floor.
“We’ve had a little trouble scoring the basketball,” he said. “Defensively, we’re playing alright. We’re getting better every day.”
Bedford said his team got a later start to the season than many area teams due to being a football school and not starting the basketball slate until after the Thanksgiving break. But Bedford said the Cougars came into the winter sport with plenty of physicality and eagerness to work.
“We’re still trying to work out some bugs, and like Savanna, getting those football boys (switched to) playing basketball,” he said.
Up next for the Cougars is the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, a week filled with intense action every night. Canadian has already seen multiple fellow conference members so far during the regular season, with games against Savanna, Haileyville, Crowder, and Stuart.
The Cougars last won the conference tournament in 2020, securing the 10 championship mark for the program. This season, Canadian will open up the 2023 tournament on Monday at 8 p.m., traveling the short hop over to Crowder to face the host Demons.
But no matter what happens, Bedford said he knows his team is going to keep battling and pushing forward. He's already seen their progress, and said it's noticeable every night.
“We’re better than we were in the summer, and we’re getting better every game,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
