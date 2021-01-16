PITT 8 PREVIEW: Canadian building under new coach

A new-coach and new-look team awaited the Canadian Cougars as they stepped onto the floor for the first time.
Coach Chester Pittman said the year has presented a learning curve for his young team as they work to continue to build every day.
“Our biggest struggle is, at this particular point with these guys, is inexperience,” Pittman said. “But all we can do is try to get better.”
As with all teams, the Cougars have dealt with struggles stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic with cancelled games and the like. But still, Pittman said when his team does get the chance to play, they give their all night in and night out.
Canadian is a team that, while having a mixture of upper and lower classmen, are putting new faces on the floor after last year’s starters graduated. But Pittman said two of his seniors — Brach Helmert and Jake Brewster — have stepped up to help blaze a path for the Cougars while their younger teammates gain valuable time on the floor.
“I think that Brach and Jake try to lead us and play well, and AJ (Russell) inside has learned how to utilize how big he is,” Pittman said. “The other guys are beginning to get their feet under them. That’s all you can do, is try to get better.”
The next test for the Cougars will come in the form of the annual Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 18-23.
And while Pittman is a newcomer to the conference, he said that he knows each and every team will come ready to battle.
“They’ve got their experience and it shows,” Pittman said. “They get up and down the floor.”
So while the competition may be fierce, the coach said he sets out goals for his Cougars to attain every night. And with each game, reaching those goals can lead to the next step for his squad this season and beyond.
“Just do one thing a little better at a time, and let’s see where that leads us,” Pittman said. “That’s my thing. Every day and every game, we’re just going to try to not to continue to make the same mistakes when we go play...And we’ll get better (with each game).”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.