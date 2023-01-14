PITT 8 PREVIEW: Bulldogs trending up ahead of conference tournament

The Bulldogs have been powering themselves forward from the start.
Savanna has been battling the competition and finding its identity as it navigates the 2022-2023 season. Coach Matt Murdaugh said his young players are learning and they've continued to put in the work and build themselves every game.
“We play really good at times, and at other times we kind of let our inexperience show,” Murdaugh said. “But I think we’ve cleaned some of that up over the (Christmas) break.”
The Bulldogs powered themselves out of the gate after the holiday break, earning a third-place finish at the Stringtown Shootout with a dominating win over Moyers.
Murdaugh said his team has many strengths, including their size and how hard they play each and every night. They also draw on the abilities of their upperclassmen such as Chants LeFlore, Tracyn Eldridge, and 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team member Ayden Fry and more to help complement the up-and-coming talent.
“We’re long, athletic, and we try to get after it on defense,” he said.
But up next for the Bulldogs is the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs are returning after earning the consolation championship in last year's tournament with a 46-37 win over Kiowa.
Savanna has already met several conference opponents this season, facing off against Canadian, Stuart, Pittsburg, and Kiowa.
Savanna will open the 2023 Pitt 8 Tournament at 5:20 p.m. on Monday against Indianola. Murdaugh said he's looking forward to the opportunity his team will have to make a showing in this year's tournament. The Bulldogs will be looking for their first conference title since back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.
Murdaugh said they'll learn a lot about themselves and each other as they battle the competition and continue to grow together as a team.
"It’s in those moments when you need to lean on each other and your past history,” he explained. “It’s getting better. I think we’re on the up trend and I think we’ll keep improving.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
