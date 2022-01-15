PITT 8 PREVIEW: Bulldogs bring together returning, new players

The Bulldogs are ready for battle.
Savanna has hit the hardwood once again, and have done so ready to get to work and learn together.
Coach Matt Murdaugh said that although his team got a late start to the season, they’re using every game as an opportunity for improvement.
“The more games we get underneath our belt, the better our kids are going to be,” he said.
A young team with a deep bench, Savanna also boasts the likes of returners such as Ayden Fry, Ty Hoffman, Chants Leflore, and Tracyn Eldridge. Murdaugh said he expects those players to not only make a difference, but help lead alongside some new faces to the program.
Alongside some younger players that will be contributing, there are also new upperclassmen players such as seniors Daimon Ellis and Adam Armstrong that Murdaugh said will fill roles off the bench.
Murdaugh said it’s a process getting so many fresh players to learn how to play together, but all of that comes in droves with experience.
“Even though we’ve got kids coming back from last year’s team that played…they’ve not played together yet,” he said. "And the more games we play, the more we’re going to improve.”
The Bulldogs have won 25 previous Pitt 8 Conference Tournament titles, and will once again be back to action as they open the tournament against Crowder on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in their home gym at Savanna.
And although they’ll be fighting for the top spot, they’re also going to use the tournament as an opportunity to further come together as a team.
“They all just need to play together, because they’ve never played together,” he said. “So the more we play, the better we’re going to be. Because they really want to get after at. We’re ready to go.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.